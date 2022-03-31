UPDATE: Back in business, trains running again between Springwood and Penrith

news, local-news,

UPDATE: As of 7.14pm, commuters were advised trains are running again between Penrith and Springwood on the Blue Mountains Line after overhead wiring repairs earlier. Passengers were advised to allow extra travel time, listen to announcements and check information displays for service updates. For the latest transport information, visit www.transportnsw.info EARLIER Trains are not running between Penrith and Springwood on the Blue Mountains Line due to overhead wiring repairs. The Transport Management Centre said replacement buses were being organised as at 6.49pm on March 31, "but are not yet on site". "Passengers are advised to delay their trip until buses arrive or allow plenty of extra travel time. "Also, buses continue to replace trains between Mount Victoria and Lithgow as repairs continue after recent landslides." For the latest transport information, visit www.transportnsw.info

