UPDATE 10.40am: Crystal Collins, reported missing from the Blue Mountains on Thursday, has been found safe and well. The 13-year-old was last seen at a school on Martin Street, Katoomba, about 8.30am on Wednesday, March 30. When she did not return home, Crystal was reported missing to officers attached to Blue Mountains Police Area Command. Following inquiries, the girl was found at Katoomba about 10am today (Friday, April 1). Police thank the community and media for their assistance.

Girl missing from Katoomba school found safe and well