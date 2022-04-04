news, local-news,

New concept sketches of what the upgraded duck pond at Blackheath Soldiers Memorial Park could look like are now available for community feedback. Council is prioritising the upgrade of the duck pond to enhance the visitor experience at the park, by improving safety, accessibility, water quality and community facilities. The new duck pond concept includes: Blue Mountains mayor, Mark Greenhill, said: "The duck pond is a historically important and a visually distinctive part of Blackheath Soldiers Memorial Park. These draft upgrade sketches show how we plan to sensitively balance the original and current elements with a range of safety, environmental and accessibility improvements. "Now's the time to view the sketches and have your say. With community feedback we can ensure this upgrade provides the best outcome for this serene and much-loved space." The Blackheath park is one of four district parks in the local government area, which means it is designed for the whole Mountains community to use. The duck pond upgrade will be in line with the masterplan for the entire park, which was adopted in 2020. Upgrades are also being planned for the play space and surrounding landscape as part of the current project. Connecting paths and interpretive elements will ensure all parts of the park integrate well together. To view and have your say, take part in the online survey by Wednesday, April 13 at https://yoursay.bmcc.nsw.gov.au/blackheath-memorial-park-legacy-project.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/8bGEiHWLyUjrk3bpemiXyX/6043192c-b271-407a-82a5-f373f6e04b04.PNG/r320_115_1414_733_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Upgrade planned for Blackheath duck pond