Thomas Raymond Rodriguez - Blackheath's 'vital spark'

Thomas Raymond Rodriguez was born in San Domingo in 1860, educated in Paris and Brussels and, fluent in Spanish and French, commenced working with the Banque de France, learning English when posted to London. At night Rodriguez studied surveying. He emigrated to South Africa, joining the Cape Government Railways. Australia beckoned. By June, 1883, he had arrived in Sydney, joining NSW Government Railways. He married Aimee Shillington at Ironbark on January 4, 1888. The young family, by April 29, 1889, was settled in the station-master's cottage at Blackheath where they remained until he left the Railways on September 1, 1901. The popular stationmaster oversaw construction of Blackheath station's new island platform. Rodriguez developed the railway tennis courts into a local social and sporting centre. He, his wife and friends organised tennis parties and tournaments. Secretary of the Blackheath Progress Committee, Rodriguez had the sites of the Blackheath Gardens and the cricket ground cleared and fenced. He loved Govett's Leap, developing the "delightful rustic walk" to the Lookout. With Tom Daly, Rodriguez hired Tom and Samuel Williams to construct the track from Breakfast Point to just below the waterfall. It opened on February 25, 1899. Rodriguez Pass, from the bottom of Govett's Leap to Evan's Lookout, was opened April 21, 1900. It and the track through the Grand Canyon owed their existence to Rodriguez. He raised money, sought donations, haranguing everyone until the tracks were a reality. After leaving the railway, Rodriguez ran the Ivanhoe Hotel from October 1, 1901 until November 25, 1907 while concurrently managing the Hydro Majestic in 1904. Improving his guests' experiences, he began regular car services to the Jenolan Caves on September 28, 1903. After a brief interlude in Sydney from late 1907, Rodriguez in 1914 returned to Blackheath where he had remained involved in local affairs: Honorary Secretary of the Presbyterian Church, member of the Evans Lookout Reserve, on committees for the School of Arts and the establishment of a golf course. By January 31, 1914, Rodriguez had begun his final career - Land Agent in a small cottage-type building which still stands today near the railway station entrance. Campaigning for street lighting, he lobbied for a separate Blackheath Municipality. One of the inaugural members of the first Blackheath Municipal Council in 1919-20, he had previously been a councillor on the Blue Mountains Shire Council, February 1917 - November 1919. On council, he advocated for a sewerage scheme for Blackheath and electrification of the railway, and worked with the Soldiers' Memorial and Sights Trust Committees and the Town Band. Rodriguez's death on November 18, 1929 robbed Blackheath of the gentleman who decreed: "Blackheath First and Foremost". His legacy encompassed all that Blackheath loves: lookouts, walks, the swimming pool, the parks and gardens and the golf course.

