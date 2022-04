news, local-news,

Blue Mountains Police Rescue were called to Wentworth Falls on Sunday, April 3 to help rescue a couple of puppies that had fallen over a small cliff. The owner had tried to retrieve them but got stuck. The two Police Rescue officers set up a rope haul system about 2pm and managed to get everyone back up top safe and sound.

Adventurous puppies and their owner retrieved by Police Rescue