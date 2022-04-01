news, local-news, macquarie, federal election, joel mackay, tony hickey, katoomba, blaxland

The 2022 Federal election is only moments from being called, but already in Macquarie, one Greens candidate has been replaced for another. On February 4, Blaxland human rights campaigner Joel Mackay was announced as the Green for Macquarie. But less than eight weeks later he has been swapped for Katoomba teacher Tony Hickey. Hickey's candidacy comes after MacKay, the national policy co-ordinator at the Australian Red Cross, withdrew from the role to undergo treatment for a medical issue. Mackay told the Gazette he had been unwell and needed to have more medical treatment in coming months. "It's a shame, I was looking forward to it. I've been crook and ... couldn't do the campaign justice. Best to get Tony to put his hand up." Mackay has previously been involved with the Liberal Party, including as vice president of the Young Liberals, before joining the Greens. "There were funny questions about that [membership] but there was no abuse ... me withdrawing has nothing to do with that," he added. Mackay looks forward to supporting Tony Hickey and David Shoebridge in the Macquarie and Senate elections. "I fully support Tony. Tony loves the Blue Mountains. He's a hard worker, he's smart." New candidate Hickey works as an education manager at the University of Sydney and has also taught languages in several high schools including Hawkesbury High and overseas in Germany and Poland. Hickey lives with his partner in Katoomba. He is a former Greens NSW state secretary. He stood against Labor's Tanya Plibersek in the City of Sydney elections in 2010, garnering nearly 24 per cent of the vote. Hickey said he loves the local community and the proximity to the natural magnificence of the Blue Mountains National Park, and "knows how important it is to the community". "I am running for the Greens because I was brought up with and continue to have a strong sense of social justice, which has driven my political activity. Hickey has campaigned with the Greens on a number of fronts, including peace and nonviolence, refugee protections, marriage equality and climate action. "Soon after reaching voting age, I became disenchanted with the two-party stranglehold on Australian politics," he said. "I watched with disgust as successive Labor and Liberal/National governments took Australia backwards. We lost free university education, we started locking up refugees who were begging us for help, and we continued to rip up our natural heritage for mines which continue to drive up carbon emissions." He said voting Green indicated support for "Medicare to cover dental and mental health services, reliable telecommunications and free public education". "A lack of clear action on addressing climate change and the flooding in the Hawkesbury and Blue Mountains are ongoing major concerns. From the damage that they have caused in Macquarie it is clear that we cannot sustain a future with extreme drought, fires and floods. "Many are against the Warragamba Dam wall raising and know that the Western Sydney Airport is a social and environmental issue for not just Macquarie but for Sydney. It has serious health implications for our community."

