The recent wedding of Wikileaks founder Julian Assange and his long-term partner at a high-security prison in London was celebrated in the Blue Mountains. Mr Assange, 50, married human rights lawyer Stella Moris, 39, on March 23 in Belmarsh prison, where he has been held since 2019. Mr Assange has been incarcerated for three years while US authorities seek to extradite him on espionage charges for the publication of over half a million classified documents relating to the Afghanistan and Iraq wars and the Guantanamo Bay US military prison. The Walkley Award winning journalist denies all wrongdoing. At a Blue Mountains for Assange wedding brunch in Wikileaks Café, Hazelbrook, activist Leila Wedd said" "We wish Stella and Julian a long, happy and free life together. Support for Julian and his family is growing in the Blue Mountains and globally. His human rights are our human rights. "We can all help by writing to the UK Home Secretary, our own government and the opposition calling for them to secure Julian's immediate release and the rejection of the extradition." Another supporter, Brendan Doyle, said: "The cruel persecution of Julian Assange is having a devastating effect on his family, as his father John Shipton has emphasised on his visits here. What must the two young sons of Stella and Julian be going through as they see their father's health degenerating day by day? He must be released." The prison marriage was approved last year after the couple threatened to sue the prison authorities and the Ministry of Justice for infringing their human rights by refusing their right to wed. They were allowed four guests as well as two official witnesses at the ceremony. Use of the prison chapel was refused and no photographs inside the prison were allowed. Ms Moris wore a wedding dress designed by Dame Vivienne Westwood, who has campaigned to stop Mr Assange's extradition. She also designed kilt attire for the groom. His brother and sons photographed outside the prison were also in kilts in acknowledgement of their Scottish ancestry. After she emerged from the prison, Ms Moris cut the wedding cake prepared by supporters alone, saying: "I am very happy and very sad. I love Julian with all my heart, and I wish he were here." She described her husband's detention as "cruel and inhuman... The love we have for each other carries us through." The couple began a relationship in 2015 and have two children together. Earlier this month, the UK Supreme Court refused to allow Mr Assange's latest appeal against US extradition. The UK Home Secretary Priti Patel can now determine whether the UK Government approves the extradition. If she does, it is anticipated that Mr Assange will appeal the original magistrate's decision to the High Court.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/8bGEiHWLyUjrk3bpemiXyX/3bbd6936-0207-43e7-a9d7-01552e3f08f4.jpg/r4_161_1855_1207_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Mountains supporters celebrated Julian Assange wedding