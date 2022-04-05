news, local-news, corridor of oaks, faulconbridge, blue mountains

Providing better access to the historic Corridor of Oaks in Faulconbridge and Jackson Park is an important part of new draft masterplan and designs for the upgrade of the significant community space. The draft masterplan and concept designs are available for the community's review and comments. People cake part in the online survey by Wednesday, April 13 at yoursay.bmcc.nsw.gov.au/corridor-of-oaks. Blue Mountains City Council will also hold two drop-in information sessions at Jackson Park (corner Sir Henrys Parade and Wigram Road, Faulconbridge) on Wednesday, April 6 from 10am-1pm and Saturday, April 9 from 1-4pm. Staff will be available at these sessions to discuss the draft plans and masterplan, provide survey forms and answer questions about this exciting project. The works in the draft concept designs for the NSW Public Spaces Legacy Program include: Blue Mountains mayor Mark Greenhill said: "The Corridor of Oaks is a valuable space for many in our local community and beyond. It's exciting to see plans to renew the area and make it more accessible come to life through these draft designs. "I encourage everyone with an interest in this special site to consider the designs and have their say. The community's feedback is a vital element in how we shape projects across the city." The local heritage-listed Corridor of Oaks is significant as a commemoration of the successive Prime Ministers of Australia since Federation. The Corridor of Oaks upgrade works are made possible thanks to a $2 million funding package from the NSW Government's NSW Public Spaces Legacy Program.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/gDsCKgEkcTgTg7ZZhL6wDp/eeba704c-31f7-4b5f-bf18-2f8a2ff832dc.jpg/r2_24_837_496_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Community asked to provide feedback on new plans for Corridor of Oaks at Faulconbridge