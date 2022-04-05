news, local-news,

Liberal candidate for Macquarie, Sarah Richards, has launched a local campaign to transform a run-down community centre in Blaxland into a recreational retreat for the profoundly disabled. Ms Richards said the centre on the St Johns Road is owned by the NSW Government and currently used by the NDIS provider DARE for its profoundly disabled clients. "The DARE team approached me envisioning a complete remodel of the premises, with new kitchen and breakaway areas for arts and crafts, card games, ping-pong, group sharing and lessons," Ms Richards said. "Outside there might be room to enjoy gardening, or an opportunity to participate in wheelchair trampolining. "How could anyone refuse to champion such a great project," she said. Ms Richards said she was "honoured" to take up the cause on behalf of the community. "I invited the federal minister for the NDIS, Linda Reynolds here [on Monday, April 4] to demonstrate the potential for this facility and she was open-minded about the idea," she said. CEO of DARE Disability Services, Andrew Daly, has encouraged the community to back the campaign. "We're grateful that Sarah will champion this much-needed upgrade, and it's good to see that Minister Reynolds has taken an interest, as well," he said. "Everyone in our community should support this push for funding so DARE can continue to support its terrific clients." Ms Richards said the team at DARE approached her primarily because the building is not suited to the needs of their clients. "This building requires more than just a lick of paint and there will need to be new ramps, improved toilet facilities and other upgrades to make it a much more comfortable destination for the disabled," she said. "And a newly revitalised recreation centre would operate in tandem with the Blaxland inclusive playground, directly opposite, which has just opened to the public... My hope is that a revamped centre becomes a warm, fun new retreat for the profoundly disabled." Ms Richards has encouraged the Blue Mountains community to back her campaign. "By signing the petition locals can tell the federal government how much they care. I'll be delivering it directly to the federal government." But Federal Member for Macquarie, Susan Templeman, said the Morrison Government "should simply give DARE the funding they need for this facility upgrade so that they can continue to do their incredible work locally". "You simply can't treat people with a disability the way this government has over the last decade and then expect to be forgiven by inventing a campaign, days before an election is called," she said. "This is essentially a campaign by the Liberals to put a band-aid on a decade's worth of neglect. So, the Liberal candidate should pick up the phone to Scott Morrison and tell him to call the election, because people with a disability and the disability sector deserve better than this government." To view the petition visit: https://nswliberal.org.au/Petitions/Macquarie-Blaxland-Community-Centre.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/gDsCKgEkcTgTg7ZZhL6wDp/c86140a7-dd19-4c20-b9ea-8040ea1e2a98.jpg/r5_114_2044_1266_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg