Easter offers a chance to celebrate hope

IN HIS NAME: For people of faith Easter is often regarded as the most holy of the religious celebrations. Photo: Shutterstock Thousands will flock to their local church or gathering place to celebrate Easter this year. The end of social distancing and venue number limits means worshippers will again be welcome to mark what many consider the most sacred of the religious festivals. This year Easter observances begin on Friday, April 15 - which is known as Good Friday - and signifies the day that Jesus was crucified. This is followed by Easter Sunday - also known as "Resurrection Sunday" - which commemorates Jesus being raised from the dead after His crucifixion. Easter is a moveable holiday, meaning that its date varies from year to year. In Western churches, like the Roman Catholic Church, which use the Gregorian calendar, the earliest possible date is March 22, while the latest is April 25. The most common date between the year 1900 and 2100 is April 19. Eastern churches, including the Eastern Orthodox Church, use the Julian calendar; therefore the date usually differs from the Gregorian calendar, even though the dates are computed in a similar way. Easter is determined as the first Sunday after the Paschal full moon falling on or next after the spring equinox (March 21 - a fixed date, not the real, astronomical equinox). For Christians, this event is of great significance because by acknowledging and believing in Jesus' death and resurrection, they know their faith allows them to enter Heaven and spend eternity with Jesus when they die. A spokesman for the Anglican Church said Easter was "the most important time in the Christian calendar". "We are blessed with a four-day weekend, and this is a time for Australians to reflect on the essence of Easter," the spokesman said. "Our churches are open and we are expecting people to come to churches on Good Friday, with its opportunity for reflection on the death of Jesus. And then on Easter Sunday we will celebrate the resurrection of Jesus, his triumph over death and the hope that brings to the world." To find out about Easter celebrations in your area, check with your local religious organisation.