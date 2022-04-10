community, children's books, blue mountains, cultural centre, katoomba

Local children's publisher Loose Parts Press is celebrating the launch of their two new board books with an event at the Blue Mountains Cultural Centre on Sunday, May 7 at 11.30am. Goodnight, Blue Mountains is written and illustrated by Wentworth Falls resident Skye Taylor and P is for Permaculture is written by Lawson resident Sharon Baldwin and illustrated by Blaxland resident Tia Madden. Taylor, Baldwin and Madden will all be at the launch event in May which is taking place during the Cultural Centre's Mother's Day edition of the Wollemi Artisan Market. Taylor and Baldwin will both do live readings of their books and have some art and craft activities for children. Sharon Baldwin founded Loose Parts Press in 2020 in order to publish her chapter book series, The Gardeneers. Twelve of those books were released in 2021 and P is for Permaculture is her follow-up alphabet book for younger children. She has now expanded her business by publishing the work of other local authors, the first of which is Goodnight, Blue Mountains. The debut book by Skye Taylor is a celebration of the natural beauty of the Blue Mountains, from fairy wrens and flannel flowers to sugar gliders and gumtrees. It has already been selling out at numerous local book and gift shops. Books will be on sale at the launch or can be purchased online from www.looseparts.com.au.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/gDsCKgEkcTgTg7ZZhL6wDp/f99368bc-86ec-4ff8-834e-42cdac61b96b.jpeg/r0_216_1058_814_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

New children's books by Blue Mountains authors to be launched at Cultural Centre