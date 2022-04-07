Labor promises funding for Blue Mountains parks, including $1 million for Mt Victoria

news, local-news, parks, labor, susan templeman, blue mountains, mt victoria, glenbrook, richard marles, leura

Mount Victoria Memorial Park will receive a $1 million upgrade under a funding promise announced by federal Labor on April 5. Deputy Labor leader Richard Marles visited the Blue Mountains with Macquarie MP Susan Templeman to make the funding commitment, which also included $100,000 for Glenbrook dog park and $100,000 for Leura dog park. "Susan has been listening to the community here in the Blue Mountains, she wants people here to have access to quality parks, which are modern and accessible," said Mr Marles "Be it the bushfires or the floods, or key local upgrades likes this, Susan knows how important these investments in the community are." Ms Templeman said "with the cost of living going up and up, and people spending so much time at home due to COVID, it's never been more important to have quality, accessible parks close to home". The Labor MP said the funding for Mount Victoria would "create an accessible and modern community playground that can be enjoyed by both locals and tourists alike, keeping facilities close to home for locals and providing incentives for those further afield to stop and support local businesses". "Dog ownership in the Blue Mountains is high and dog parks are well used. The dog park funding would see shaded seating and water fountains provided in both Glenbrook and Leura, protecting people from the misty Mountains winters and the summer sun. "The improvements would also increase the accessibility of these public areas. Seating facilities would more adequately cater for older residents, people with differing abilities, pregnant women and those with younger children." Ms Templeman described the announcements as "a major investment in Mountains' facilities, a fight I have taken up beside local residents for so long". The Gazette contacted the campaign office of Macquarie Liberal candidate, Sarah Richards, for comment.

Labor promises funding for Blue Mountains parks, including $1 million for Mt Victoria