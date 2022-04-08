Federal Labor pushes support for small business in campaign visit to Blue Mountains

news, local-news, susan templeman, sarah richards, small business, blue mountains, richard marles, labor, federal election

Plans to attract more skilled workers and reduce EFTPOS costs on small businesses were two of the issues raised when federal Labor deputy leader Richard Marles campaigned in the Blue Mountains on Tuesday, April 5. Mr Marles visited small business owners in Glenbrook and Springwood during the campaign stop with Federal Member for Macquarie Susan Templeman. "We know this region has been severely impacted by bushfires, and more recently floods and small businesses deserve to know that a federal government will be there to support them," said Mr Marles. "Under federal Labor's better deal for small businesses, the more than 12,000 small businesses across the Macquarie electorate can know that we will have their back, unlike what we have seen from Scott Morrison and the Liberals in the last three years." Ms Templeman said local businesses have been "doing it tough since the bushfires and every bit of bushfire support has been hard fought-for by the community". "It's very disappointing that the $10,000 grants for businesses affected indirectly by floods and storms are not being made available by Scott Morrison to this region," she said. "Labor's better deal for small business will make sure that no small business across Macquarie is left behind. We are going to cut unnecessary red tape and reduce transactions costs with the banks." But the Liberal candidate for Macquarie, Sarah Richards, said "backing small business is part of the DNA of the Morrison Government". "The tax rate for small businesses is now 25 per cent. When Labor was last in office, the tax rate was a whopping 30 per cent," she said. "We're backing local businesses to grow and invest by extending the popular instant asset write-off. "The Blue Mountains community know that Labor can't be trusted to deliver for small businesses." Following the campaign visit by Mr Marles, Susan Templeman said that hearing from small businesses firsthand showed how hard the last three months have been for them. "Small business owners say they need skilled workers, would love a reduction in ongoing EFTPOS costs and would appreciate certainty about government support in times of crisis, which Labor's plan will deliver," she said. Among Labor's plans for small business is a commitment to reduce small business transaction costs at the point of payment with a clear timeline for implementing least cost routing. This could save businesses up to $804 million a year in merchant fees, Labor said.

