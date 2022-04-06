community,

Federal Minister for the National Disability Insurance Scheme (NDIS), Linda Reynolds, visited the Blaxland stables of Riding for the Disabled Association (RDA) on Monday, April 4. Accompanied by Liberal candidate for Macquarie, Sarah Richards, Senator Reynolds spoke to RDA volunteers to get a better understanding of the work they do and how government funding can support their goals. "It has been a particular struggle through the last couple of years due to the pandemic and there is a longlist of projects we would love to get funding and help with," said Brian McCann, one of the RDA committee members. The Blaxland stables has a covered arena area as well as a large indoor open plan area for various horse related activities and events. Storage and feed areas, plus a number of acres of riding trails, adds to ongoing running and maintenance costs. Both Senator Reynolds and Sarah Richards were keen to learn more about the centre and the benefits the horses and the team bring to disabled riders and their families in the community, said an RDA spokesman. The RDA presented them with Certificates of Honorary Membership during their visit.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/gDsCKgEkcTgTg7ZZhL6wDp/280ed18e-d4f5-4715-9fce-67456fe9c54c.jpg/r38_458_7836_4864_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Federal minister Linda Reynolds visits Riding for the Disabled in Blaxland