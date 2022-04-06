news, local-news, raaf flypast, glenbrook raaf, blue mountains, hercules, lightning, change of command

The Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) will conduct a flypast over Glenbrook RAAF Base tomorrow [Thursday, April 7] to mark the change of command at the Lower Mountains base. Up to three RAAF F-35A Lightning II aircraft from No. 3 Squadron and up to two C-130J Hercules from No. 37 Squadron will conduct the low level flypast at 11.15am. The aircraft will approach from the east and pass over Glenbrook RAAF Base Glenbrook at about 80 metres above the ground, with the F-35A aircraft travelling at speeds of up to 850km/hour. The flypast and parade marks Air Vice-Marshal Joe Iervasi handing over his command to Air Vice-Marshal Darren Goldie. The flypast is subject to change due to factors such as air traffic control requirements, weather, and other aviation considerations.

Speeds up to 850km/hour for Royal Australian Air Force flypast at Glenbrook