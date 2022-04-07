news, local-news,

The Blue Mountain Hotel at Lawson has been sold to a Sydney-based company. The prominent landmark on the highway was bought by K2 Property Development Group from Paul and Angela O'Brien, who had acquired it in 2019. MQ & Associates Leonard Bongiovanni said the O'Briens had refreshed the hotel and increased turnover and revenue. They had bought it from Janine Phillips, whose family had owned it for more than 30 years and who had overseen the renovations. Ms Phillips told the Gazette in 2017 that while the pub looked wonderfully period-style, there was little original left in it. The family had used an old photograph from around 1915 to rebuild it after some very unsympathetic additions had been made in the 1930s. The acquisition by K2 is their first step into the hospitality industry, expanding on their existing commercial portfolio and current development sites including 1A Hill Street Dulwich Hill, One Point Piper and Bondi. The company's managing director, Michael Koundouris, said: "We are excited to bring the Blue Mountain Hotel into the K2 portfolio and work with the wonderful Lawson community. This fine establishment will continue to provide the surrounding area with the excellent service for which it is already known." K2 will be partnering with seasoned operators Locky Paech and Jono Spragg from Sydney-based Goodtime Hospitality Group, which specialises in high-quality food and beverage operations and hospitality consulting. Mr Paech said their ethos was to "build and operate well designed, innovative hospitality venues. As a meeting place, they form the focal point of local communities. We will focus on implementing our style of food and beverage into the venue as the first point of call to complement an already solid mix of revenue streams." Meanwhile, the Imperial Hotel at Mt Victoria is still slated for a major refurbishment, despite little sign of any activity since fences were erected around the building about four years ago. One Pro Investment Group, which is backed by Chinese interests, bought the pub in 2017 for about $2.5 million. It then made an agreement with the boutique Radisson hotel chain to turn it into a Radisson. Radisson Hotel's Asia-Pacific PR director, Eunice Tan, told the Gazette: "Due to the pandemic and border closures, the property has encountered delays in the progress of the construction. The project is still ongoing and progress is underway."

