The 49-year-old father killed in a landslip tragedy at Wentworth Falls on April 4 has been described as "brilliant, humble and incredibly generous". The identity of Singapore-based British lawyer, Mehraab Nazir, was confirmed on Wednesday by the international law firm, Watson Farley and Williams, where he was a partner. "It is with the greatest sadness that we share that our dear friend and colleague Mehraab Nazir, a partner in our Singapore office, tragically lost his life in a landslide in Australia earlier this week alongside his young son. We will be remembering and honouring Mehraab, however, with the surviving members of the family in serious conditions or in shock, we ask that you respect their privacy and grief at this incredibly difficult time," the firm said in a statement. Colleagues of Mr Nazir paid tribute to the father on the firm's LinkedIn page. One colleague, Martin Lucas, joined the firm at roughly the same time as Mr Nazir, and posted: "He welcomed me and was instantly likeable - just so grounded, kind, humble and good fun. The kind of person you want to spend time with. A loss and tragedy that is so hard to process. We pray for dear Mehraab and his family and friends." Another colleague, David Hackett, posted: "Mehraab was a brilliant, humble and incredibly generous guy who had time for everyone. I will remember with great fondness the beers together and all I learnt from him on deals together - his memory will transcend the huge impact he has had on our asset finance world." Michael Cavers posted: "Mehraab was one of my first mentors, colleagues and friends... He was a great lawyer and a genuinely good, kind person... It is a devastating tragedy." Mr Nazir attended the University of Exeter, in south-west England. A University of Exeter spokesperson said in a statement: "We are extremely sorry to hear about this tragedy and send our condolences to Mr Nazir's family, friends and colleagues." Mr Nazir specialised in asset and project finance with a particular focus on the transportation, infrastructure, and offshore oil and gas sectors. Mr Nazir and his nine-year-old son died when they were hiking the Wentworth Pass track at Wentworth Falls.

