Blue Mountains Council announces temporary walking track closures

Blue Mountains City Council has announced temporary walking track and climbing area closures from today [April 7]. The development follows the closure of the majority of the Blue Mountains National Park on April 6 after a fatal landslip in Wentworth Falls, and predicted heavy rainfall in the coming days, Echo Point, council campgrounds and a number of short walks and lookouts remain open. "Council has given careful consideration to the forecasted weather, the significant storm impacts on visitor facilities that have occurred this year and recent years, and the closure of the majority of the Blue Mountains National Park," said Blue Mountains mayor Mark Greenhill. "Council has determined that in the interest of public safety a significant closure of council's visitor facilities is temporarily required. "Council reserves often provide access to the National Park and Council continues to work with the NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service to manage public safety in a coordinated manner, by assessing the recent impact on visitor facilities, addressing the risk to the public and the impact on tourism. We will continue to assess the situation and reopen facilities as soon as possible." The following council-managed lookouts, short walks and campgrounds are open: Katoomba Leura Blackheath and Megalong Valley Springwood /Faulconbridge Glenbrook/Lapstone Mt Wilson Mt Victoria NPWS has closed the Blue Mountains National Park, except for Evans Lookout and Govetts Leap Lookout at Blackheath. "The city has experienced significant rainfall that has resulted in increased and potentially unmanageable hazards associated with the use of council and National Parks managed natural area visitor facilities," said the mahyor. "This is highlighted by the recent rock fall and multi-fatality at Wentworth Pass, within the Blue Mountains National Park. "Many of council's most visited lookouts, including Echo Point lookout, and walking tracks and campgrounds remain open. We will look to reopen the rest as soon as possible." The Blue Mountains has experienced multiple rockfalls and landslips since the natural disaster occurred last month. "We are aware that Easter is traditionally a period of peak activity in the Blue Mountains, and for the sake of our local businesses, we want visitors to continue to visit our city. "However, public safety is paramount and we will continue to monitor the situation and undertake the necessary investigations following predicted storms over the coming days, before reopening public access." Follow all council walking track alerts and get information on closures at https://www.bmcc.nsw.gov.au/walking-tracks. Current NPWS walking track alerts can be seen here: https://www.nationalparks.nsw.gov.au/.

Blue Mountains Council announces temporary walking track closures