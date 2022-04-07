news, local-news,

Council has launched the Blue Mountains Visitor Guide. It is an invaluable resource that showcases our natural beauty, local artisans and unique villages, and will inspire and encourage visitors to come, stay longer, spend more and disperse around the region more widely. The mayor, Mark Greenhill, said: "The aim of the guide is to entice visitors to our region, translating to a range of economic benefits as we continue to navigate the complex impacts of natural disasters and COVID-19. "The launch of this guide, and distribution to visitor information centres around NSW and across Australia, will help bring visitors back and give the economy the boost it needs. "Council obviously could not promote every single Blue Mountains business in this guide but it's designed to show the breadth of what the Blue Mountains offers including nature, culture, wellness, dining, adventure and accommodation experiences." The guide contains a wealth of information about Blue Mountains tourism including village snapshots. It also aims to promote 'slow' tourism to the region by encouraging overnight visitation and focusing on attracting a higher-yield visitor who is more socially aware of their responsibility of visiting a World Heritage Area. Copies of the guide are available at the visitor information centres in Glenbrook and Echo Point, and some local businesses and tourism operators as well.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/8bGEiHWLyUjrk3bpemiXyX/d41f5d2f-f2d6-4f99-b346-b85a2d409e54.jpg/r0_24_258_170_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

New visitor guide launched