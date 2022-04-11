Dance for Life in new hands

news, local-news,

Seventeen years after starting her dance school, Blackheathen Angela Corkeron has sold the business. The new owner, Naomi Roberts from Wentworth Falls, will continue the traditional classes of ballet, tap, jazz, hip hop and the like as well as adding some new classes, like cheer and acro. Ms Corkeron, who had her first ballet lesson at the age of seven and choreographed (and played a leading role) in her high school musical at aged just 16, said she was happy to pass on the baton. She has recently taken on the role of head of ballet at PAWS (Performing Arts Western Sydney) but will continue teaching with the company she started in 2005. Dance for Life performances have been a fixture of entertainment in Blackheath for years. As well as an annual end-of-year concert, the troupe has danced at Carols by Candlelight, the Rhododendron Festival and Blackheath Day celebrations. Ms Corkeron estimated Dance for Life had probably shared the love of dance with over 2,000 students, both children and adults. She has also mentored others to become dance teachers themselves. "I'm looking forward to seeing Dance for Life grow even further under Naomi's leadership, continuing to grow dance in the Upper Blue Mountains." Ms Roberts said she was "excited to be continuing Angela's legacy ... providing wonderful opportunities for dancers to grow and find employment as dance teachers within their local community in the Blue Mountains and beyond".

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/8bGEiHWLyUjrk3bpemiXyX/1985d8e7-1359-416f-a9a7-a01dcd8f0b86.JPG/r0_112_3960_2349_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg