Mazda MX-5 Club of NSW members Stewart Temesvary of Springwood and Glenn Thomas of Blaxland were part of the Panorama Mountain Men relay team who drove to history on Sunday, April 3. The pair won the Mobil1 360 six-hour regularity relay at Sandown Raceway in Victoria on their first attempt. The win at Sandown means they are the first team to win all four regularity relays on the east coast of Australia, adding to their previous wins in the Victorian Six-Hour Relay at Phillip Island, the Alfa Club 12-Hour at Winton, Victoria, and their recent victory in the NSW Six-Hour Relay at Eastern Creek. The Sandown win did not come without its challenges. Placed 12th after one hour of competition and 11th an hour later, the team started its charge mid-afternoon despite rain on the track. By the fifth hour they had taken the lead from a rival Porsche team and maintained it to the finish. Motor racing legend John Bowe and the Managing Director of the Mobil1 distributor presented the trophies. Bowe later commented on the team's performance, saying "they were amazing". Temesvary said: "Considering three of our four drivers had never driven the Sandown track before, we are ecstatic at the result. Since the current combination of drivers came together in 2017 we have an unrivalled record of seven wins, one second and a third place from 10 starts, confirming the team as one of the most successful in regularity relay competitions".

Mountain men create motorsport history