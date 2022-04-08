Labor's community battery plan to cut bills and emissions in East Blaxland

news, local-news, susan templeman, labor, community battery, macquarie, east blaxland, blue mountains, election

Federal Labor promised to "supercharge" the benefits of household solar last week by delivering a community battery for East Blaxland. But the Liberal Party criticised the announcement for being light on detail and costings. Labor's Climate Change and Energy spokesman Chris Bowen, announced the initiative with Macquarie MP Susan Templeman on Thursday, April 7. While 980 households in East Blaxland and surrounds have registered solar systems, not one of them has a registered battery. The Labor commitment will allow local households to feed solar power into the shared battery during the day and draw from it at night - cutting electricity bills and emissions, and reducing pressure on the grid. Local households who might be unable to install solar, like renters and people living in apartments, will also be able to draw from excess energy stored in the battery. "The cost of living has gone through the roof, and committing to installing these batteries in communities like the Blue Mountains, and Labor's Powering Australia plan, will help local families lower their energy bills," said Susan Templeman. "These batteries help to reduce pressure on the grid, so that when the sun goes down households can use energy from the battery and avoid peak prices. "By investing in renewables through commitments like community batteries and Rewiring the Nation, we can create thousands of good-paying jobs and growing industries, making power cheaper for homes and businesses." Liberal candidate for Macquarie, Sarah Richards, said there was no detail behind Labor's announcement. "How much will this promise cost, where would the battery be located and how will it be maintained, and at what cost?" she said. "In contrast to this announcement, the Morrison Government is already supporting local households and businesses to invest in renewable energy. "Under the Morrison Government's Technology Investment Roadmap, one in four Australian homes already have solar - the highest uptake in the world. "The government federal government also has a proper plan for lower emissions and reduced energy prices."

Labor's community battery plan to cut bills and emissions in East Blaxland