Blackheath Chamber Music Festival returns in April for a wonderful four-day Anzac weekend of exquisite classical music featuring some of Australia's outstanding artists. Featuring a dozen concerts and 45 top-drawer performers, the festival will be in the Phillips Hall, opposite the railway station. The sublime music-making begins on Friday, April 22 and continues all weekend until Monday, April 25. Performers include Nexas Quartet, pianists Gerard Willems and Andrea Lam, the Streeton Trio, Ensemble Offspring, Goldner String Quartet, the Orava Quartet, Kanimbla Quartet, violinist Véronique Serret with didgeridoo virtuoso William Barton, Tinalley String Quartet and Lior. For bookings and full program, see www.mountainproductions.com.au.

Blackheath to host chamber music festival