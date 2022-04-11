Labor promises $5 million veterans hub for Macquarie electorate

news, local-news,

Federal Labor has promised to establish a $5 million one-stop-shop for veterans in the Macquarie electorate if elected on May 21. Labor's Veterans' Affairs and Defence Personnel spokesman Shayne Neumann made the announcement with Federal Member for Macquarie Susan Templeman in Richmond on Friday, April 8. Following the visit, the Liberal Party hinted it would have something to announce on the issue shortly as well. Ms Templeman said local veterans would have substantial input into the development of the Veteran Wellbeing Centre, including on where it will be located. "There are more than 2000 veterans and their families living in Macquarie, one of the larger veteran populations in NSW, and many thousands of veterans across the wider Western Sydney region, yet there is a real gap in services in this area," said the Labor MP. "I've stood beside so many in our community, like the RSL sub-branches and the Blue Mountains Vietnam Veterans, who have been advocating long and hard for more services and more support for veterans. It's clear we need to do better by the people who have served our nation, as they establish the next stage of their life. "Our defence families contribute significantly to this region, with both Richmond RAAF and RAAF Glenbrook home to serving personnel and the lifestyle our area offers means many come to live here when their service has ended." Mr Neumann said Labor pushed for a Royal Commission into veteran suicide and mental health issues, and "dragged the Morrison Government kicking and screaming into that area". "Sadly, since recent conflicts we have seen too many veterans take their own lives. That's why we are making this commitment of $5 million for a Blue Mountains and Hawkesbury region veterans' hub, because we want to make sure that this one-stop shop can provide support for veterans' wellbeing with their transition from military to civilian life." Liberal candidate for Macquarie, Sarah Richards, said she thought it was "wonderful news that Labor is finally recognising the importance of our veterans". "As the daughter of a veteran, who grew up on RAAF Base Richmond, veteran issues is a cause that I care very deeply about. That's why I have been working hard with our veterans community to advocate for funds to establish a Veteran Wellbeing Centre in Macquarie. I'm optimistic that my advocacy behind the scenes will eventuate in a positive outcome very shortly." The Labor MPs met with Windsor RSL Sub-Branch wellbeing advocate Bonnie Rieusset and RSL NSW President Ray James during the visit.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/gDsCKgEkcTgTg7ZZhL6wDp/d506fa0a-8b1b-4ee7-aff5-46f8a5884094.JPG/r0_226_6000_3616_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg