Right to make bin a political billboard

Blue Mountains Mayor Mark Greenhill has vowed to give every Blue Mountains resident the right to turn their garbage bin into a political billboard. Cr Greenhill has already adorned his own bin with a 'Chuck them out' poster, yet the Gazette knows of at least one resident who has done the same, and been told by council that they must remove it. The Leura resident has waste and recycling bins with the same stickers that say "Bin Him" - with a picture of Prime Minister Scott Morrison holding a lump of coal - and another with Mr Morrison and Nationals Leader and Deputy Prime Minister Barnaby Joyce with a message to "Chuck them Out'. In a letter from a council waste and sustainability program leader dated March 24 the resident was told to remove the stickers as they were "offending neighbouring residents". "The bins provided to you by Blue Mountains Council have had stickers placed on them. These stickers are of a political nature and offending neighbouring residents. "Council does not endorse placement of stickers and/or labels of any nature or any type of graffiti besides house number identification. We would like you to kindly remove the stickers ... thank you for your compliance." Cr Greenhill has had the note on his bin for several weeks and said at tonight's council meeting he will move an urgency motion to make sure other residents have the same rights as him. "I have lodged a notice of motion at council that stickers are allowed on bins, regardless of political affiliation, provided they are not offensive. "As I enjoy a majority on the council, the motion will pass and freedom of political expression will be in place for this upcoming election." The stickers are produced by anti-fossil fuel campaigners Smart Voting.

