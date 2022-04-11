$2.5 million federal funding for Glenbrook Oval

news, local-news,

The Morrison Government announced $2.5 million in funding for Blue Mountains City Council to deliver a suite of improvements to Glenbrook Oval on Monday, April 11. The investment will see the car park, amenities, building, and lighting upgraded at the oval which isued by sporting groups including Glenbrook-Blaxland Cricket Club, Glenbrook Little Athletics and the Blue Mountains Football Club. Liberal candidate for Macquarie, Sarah Richards, said "locals have been crying out for a fix to the car park and amenities building, and the money will be directed to the Blue Mountains City Council to get it done". "Working collaboratively with Blue Mountains Council to deliver for our community is a key part of my positive plan for the Blue Mountains because there are plenty of grassroots projects, like the Blaxland inclusive playground, that make a real difference but need federal funding to get up," she said. "I'm looking forward to seeing this new project unfold and working closely with local sports clubs to ensure their feedback is heard right through the design and construction phase." Liberal Senator Marise Payne praised Ms Richards for advocating for the upgrades. "Sarah has been listening to the local sporting community and passing their feedback directly onto government," said Senator Payne. "In particular, Sarah has consistently raised the need to overhaul the car park, which after the recent rain has only made parking there more dangerous, due to potholes and damaged sealing. "Having already secured $1.3 million to revitalise Knapsack Park in 2019, Ms Richards has a strong track record of delivery, and she has again used her strong and positive voice to get things done for the Blue Mountains. "Importantly, the Morrison Government's investment in Glenbrook Oval will support local jobs, securing a strong economy and a stronger future for the Blue Mountains." President of the Blue Mountains Football Club, David Smith, welcomed the funding. "This investment is a game-changer for our sporting clubs and will mean local families can enjoy this fantastic open space safely," he said. The Glenbrook Oval project was listed as in "Funding Priorities for the City of Blue Mountains" document published by Blue Mountains City Council. Macquarie MP Susan Templeman declined to comment on the funding announcement. Blue Mountains mayor Mark Greenhill said: "I welcome the Liberals' regular pre-election interest in the Lower Blue Mountains."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/gDsCKgEkcTgTg7ZZhL6wDp/153d8096-fa79-49ae-b141-5cf228f53f77.jpeg/r2_100_540_404_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg