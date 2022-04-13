cake, bridal, wedding, blue mountains

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/38dBZsXf86TNTVtz3cdNzN8/c288aa32-b5a0-429d-815e-44e40b846fea.jpg/r0_303_5098_3183_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

These ideas take the cake for your wedding day

TASTY CHOICE: Love donuts? Not a problem. Why not incorporate them into your wedding cake design? Photo: Shutterstock People will often tell you that your wedding is all about your special day, the bride walking up the aisle, saying "I do", heartfelt speeches and celebrating with family and friends, but don't believe them.

The best part of your wedding is getting to taste test delicious cakes before your ceremony even happens. No matter what your budget or theme is, your wedding cake is the perfect chance to top your night off in style.

Like decorations, dresses and locations, wedding cakes are heading away from traditional styles and being designed to suit the unique personalities of the bride and groom, so now is the time to be original. It's odd how as soon as the word wedding is mentioned, prices of cakes seem to increase. The average price of a wedding cake in Australia sits at $533, however it is still possible to save money on a wedding cake without sacrificing things you want.

You can order a plainly decorated cake and add the extras such as ribbons and toppers yourself, you can pick it up and eliminate delivery costs, choose a cheaper cake alternative like a "sheet cake" or even use your cake as the dessert option for your reception and save money on catering. In fact, cakes no longer have to be cakes and there are a wide range of alternatives that you can choose from that will satisfy everyone's taste-buds.

Cupcakes a great way to make sure everyone get's their fill of baked goods, while brownies and doughnuts also do the trick.

If you are lucky enough to have a traditional ice cream shop, the an ice cream cake cake can be the perfect option, especially if you have a sweet tooth. If you are looking for a more savoury snack, then cheese wheel stacks with crackers are increasing in popularity, along with pancake or sushi towers. Some savoury options also make vegetarian or gluten free options more readily accessible. Your wedding cake says as much about your weddings style as your decorations and outfits do, so why not have something that is unique and shows who you are?

The choices are endless, so jump in and get creative. Current trends seem to be an "all or nothing" approach with native floral arrangements full of interesting shapes and colours just as popular as naked cakes with minimal additions. If you are stuck for ideas about style then an easy way to make a cake your own is to simply use a cake topper. You can have a family silhouette or personal mementos, or try a fun outlook by incorporating your favourite interests.