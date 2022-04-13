flowers, bridal, wedding, bouquet, natives, blue mountains

When it comes to weddings, flowers are vital, yet not many people realise just how many flowers or floral arrangements are needed. It is not just the bride's bouquet but the bridesmaids as well, decorations at the church, table decorations at the reception, even as part of hair styles. When choosing your flowers it is important to think about colour, style, shape but also how they will flow and create a theme throughout your wedding day. Roses have long been the traditional favourite because they symbolise eternal love, however, as wedding ceremonies evolve, a new generation of brides are embracing alternatives. The current trend is for wild and loose bouquets with big proteas such as banksias, grevilleas and waratahs, gum leaves, and a mixture of natives or roses. A pastel palette works well with most dresses and suits, and the gorgeous aroma from the natives will make your room feel calm and fresh. When choosing your flowers it is also important to think about how you are going to style them. Will they be sitting on something, will they be hanging or a mixture of both? The same goes for bouquets which can quickly become awkward or heavy to carry, and you can also use the smaller flowers elsewhere on gift tables, men's boutonnieres or even in bridesmaids hairstyles. Of course a local florist will have some great tips and ideas that can help you out. If you have the chance, pick out some of your favourite flowers or show them examples of the dresses you have chosen and they will be able to help you create a floral theme to make your wedding day look spectacular.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/38dBZsXf86TNTVtz3cdNzN8/f700b34c-41f1-4027-a113-6640584f5393.jpg/r0_341_5616_3514_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

A blooming lovely range of options for your wedding day

MIX IT UP: Combining native and traditional flowers creates a beautiful bouquet. Photo: Shutterstock When it comes to weddings, flowers are vital, yet not many people realise just how many flowers or floral arrangements are needed.

It is not just the bride's bouquet but the bridesmaids as well, decorations at the church, table decorations at the reception, even as part of hair styles.

When choosing your flowers it is important to think about colour, style, shape but also how they will flow and create a theme throughout your wedding day. Roses have long been the traditional favourite because they symbolise eternal love, however, as wedding ceremonies evolve, a new generation of brides are embracing alternatives.

The current trend is for wild and loose bouquets with big proteas such as banksias, grevilleas and waratahs, gum leaves, and a mixture of natives or roses. A pastel palette works well with most dresses and suits, and the gorgeous aroma from the natives will make your room feel calm and fresh. When choosing your flowers it is also important to think about how you are going to style them. Will they be sitting on something, will they be hanging or a mixture of both? The same goes for bouquets which can quickly become awkward or heavy to carry, and you can also use the smaller flowers elsewhere on gift tables, men's boutonnieres or even in bridesmaids hairstyles. Of course a local florist will have some great tips and ideas that can help you out. If you have the chance, pick out some of your favourite flowers or show them examples of the dresses you have chosen and they will be able to help you create a floral theme to make your wedding day look spectacular. FINE DINING: Flowers can make statement centrepieces for your tables. Photo: Shutterstock SHARE