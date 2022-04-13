news, local-news,

Now is the hour for Katoomba, according to local businesses. With the worst of COVID hopefully past, there is a push to make immediate improvements to the town to ensure it holds its place as one of the state's premier tourism destinations. At the top of the list are some simple signs directing tourists to the nearby but largely hidden Cultural Centre and its abundant toilet facilities. The centre could also be used as an alternative information centre for tourists, according to Katoomba Chamber of Commerce and Community president, Mark Jarvis, who pointed out that the only information centre is at Echo Point, more than two kilometres from the railway station. Mr Jarvis's call comes as a report commissioned by Blue Mountains council found that tourist visits had plunged by 40 per cent and the city had taken a $118 million loss in direct revenue in the last two years because of COVID and bushfires. But businesses have already noticed a return of customers. Mr Jarvis, who is manager of the Carrington, said while the wet weather hadn't helped with these school holidays, in the longer term Yulefest is nearly sold out and winter bookings are looking healthy. Anthea Hammon, managing director of Scenic World, said: "There's been a slow trickle of international visitors with just over 500 visitors since the reopening of international borders in March verses an average of more than 1000 per day pre-pandemic." But she didn't expect international visits to pick up in any meaningful way until the last quarter of the year. Mr Jarvis said Katoomba needed some quick improvements to be ready for an influx of tourists. He said the toilet issue was raised again and again, with visitors frequently asking for help in the shops near the Katoomba Street roundabout outside the station. "So many people come up by train. They have been on the train for two hours, they've probably had a coffee, they get off into the cold climate and think, 'where's the toilet'," Mr Jarvis said. The Cultural Centre provided the perfect solution and was a lot closer than the public toilets halfway down Katoomba Street at Studleigh Place near St Canice's primary school. "Signage for tourists from the station would guide them towards the Cultural Centre, which is rather hard to find. They have excellent toilets and do a good coffee," Mr Jarvis said. "Everyone would benefit. Council will get the patronage [to the centre] and tourists will have a much better way to start [their visit]." He was happy to offer the Carrington land to have signs - "I have absolutely no problem with that'. Mr Jarvis suggested it would be even better if the centre could also incorporate a tourism information service. The only visitors centre is at Echo Point, two kilometres from the station. A number of local businesses funded an information centre on Bathurst Road opposite the railway station a couple of years ago. It opened in September 2018, with one paid employee and otherwise manned by volunteers. In its first year it served an estimated 90,000 customers. Ultimately COVID closed it down but, with restrictions gradually being eased, the demand will grow again. "COVID, if nothing else, has shown us that tourism is the major industry and we are one of Australia's biggest tourist towns." A council spokeswoman said council was aware of the need for signage within Katoomba and this has been captured in comments from sections of the community during engagement on the Katoomba Master Plan. Similarly, the need for tourist information to be provided within the town centre, preferably close to the train station, has also been raised. "Council is continuing to speak to the community - including the business community - about the best ways to deliver on these matters, and ideas and options will be presented in the draft Katoomba Master Plan which will be placed on public exhibition later this year."

