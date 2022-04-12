Tap into a dozen days of free travel

news, local-news, free fares, easter, holidays, travel, opal, blue mountains

Blue Mountains commuters will be among those taking millions of free trips across the Opal network from Thursday [April 14] as people tap into a fare free period designed to boost business and get the community moving. "With floods, industrial action, and COVID-19, it has been a challenging time for many, and this initiative will deliver some hip pocket relief, encourage people to enjoy what Greater Sydney has to offer, and also provide a boost to businesses," said Transport for NSW Chief Operations Officer Howard Collins. "Head out to the Easter Show, catch a game of footy or dinner with family and friends, and help revitalise our city centres and support local communities." Station staff will assist commuters if they encounter any problems during the fare free period but people are reminded to be patient and to tap on and off with either an Opal card with a positive balance, or a contactless credit or debit card to help ensure the transport network runs effectively. "While fares will not be charged to commuters during this period, the Opal system will still operate, as it helps Transport for NSW and other operators plan services and keep people safe by monitoring passenger numbers and capacity across the network," said Mr Collins. "To access free fares, simply tap on and tap off with a valid Opal card or contactless credit or debit card (American Express, Mastercard or Visa card). "If you are travelling with school children remember you should use a valid Child/Youth Opal card as School Opal cards do not work during school holidays." The 12 days of fare free travel will run from 4am on April 14 to 3.59am on April 26, and commuters are reminded to plan ahead and spread their travel. People attending events with integrated ticketing during the 12-day fare free period, including the Easter Show, can show their ticket to staff at the station or when boarding services, or tap on and tap off as normal for free travel. What commuters need to know to enjoy fare free travel:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/gDsCKgEkcTgTg7ZZhL6wDp/4e148cd6-e7fb-483f-bb20-4d7fbbbab106.jpg/r0_139_1872_1197_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Tap into a dozen days of free travel