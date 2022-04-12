community,

Many things have changed in the way we live from pre-COVID times, with more people finding inspiration in things closer to home now. Every-day objects come into focus as we spend more time in our homes, and the objects we use reflect our self-expression, our values, and the way we live. Our first morning coffee might no longer be enjoyed in a white Ikea mug from the office kitchen cupboard. Instead, it is made with care in a handmade cup, chosen for its shape and the texture of its glaze. Care is also taken with the food we prepare, following in the Japanese tradition of making it look and taste even better by pairing it with a beautiful handmade bowl or plate. These small details can transform the banal into something special. In the Blue Mountains we have many potters, often working away making and firing their pots alone. The Blue Mountains Pottery Fair was designed to bring them out into a gallery space where they could meet each other and sell their work to the public. The pottery fair is running again this year in the gallery space and gardens of Nolan on Lovel Gallery in Katoomba on April 23-24 from 10am-4pm on both days. Come along and enjoy free tea/coffee while you browse the work of 14 potters. There is plenty of space under cover, so the fair will take place whatever the weather.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/gDsCKgEkcTgTg7ZZhL6wDp/ebc038f3-b234-456d-9243-8726b083ade6.jpeg/r462_287_1045_616_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Blue Mountains Pottery Fair returns on April 23-24