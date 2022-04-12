sport, local-sport, scorchers, basketball, blue mountains

The Springwood Scorchers Division 1 Men's team has pulled defeat from the jaws of victory against the Shoalhaven Tigers on Saturday night, April 9 at the Blaxland High School Sports Stadium. Leading for the majority of the game, the Scorchers were on the receiving end of a succession of unfavourable umpiring decisions in the final quarter, with the Tigers savouring the advantage and surging home to claim an 83-81 victory. Scorchers head coach Adam Peterson said: "It was a great game with lots of energy and we led the whole game. "Referees changed everything in the 4th (quarter) and the dynamic just wasn't there. Some late desperation plays from the Tigers got them over the line but clear dissent from their players wasn't controlled (by the officials). It's another one (game) which got away but we are improving." The Scorchers have a bye this weekend, due to the Easter Long Weekend, then hit the road for a 3pm away game at the Thornleigh Brickpit Stadium, Thornleigh on Saturday, April 23 taking on the Hornsby Ku Ring Gai Spiders.

Scorchers savaged in late Tigers surge