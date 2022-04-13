whats-on,

Diesel (Mark Lizotte) has just released his new album, Alone With Blues. A collection of blues classics and rarities, Alone With Blues sees Diesel pay tribute to giants like Muddy Waters, John Lee Hooker, Otis Rush, Sam Cooke, Leadbelly, and Magic Sam. For Diesel, the blues are never far away. From solo hits Come To Me to Days Like These and back to his blues-based 1996 collaboration with Chris Wilson, Short Cool Ones, and 2009's Project Blues, he's always infused the spirit and the sound into his music. But unlike anything he has released before, every facet of Alone With Blues has been prepped and cooked by Diesel himself. Alone With Blues contains 11 tracks of veteran virtuosity from the multiple ARIA award-winning singer and guitarist, augmented by double bass, blues harp, cello, percussion and more. The entire album was played and recorded solo at Diesel's own Sydney studio during the 2020 COVID go-slow/lockdown. What began of necessity offered its own challenges: How to best record music that you've always considered a collaborative artform, namely the blues, when you're alone? Diesel's method was to go deep into each song, to capture what's special and hypnotic about each, and he was hell-bent on getting those subtleties into the grooves. Alone With Blues resonates with memories of the late great Chris Wilson, Diesel's partner on the Short Cool Ones album, which is celebrating its 25th anniversary this year. Both Alone With Blues and Short Cool Ones feature Willie Dixon and Jimmy Reed classics, while the new 'All Your Love' is a Magic Sam barnstormer that had been considered for inclusion a quarter of a century ago. Mostly, though, it's all about the blues harp: "I put a lot of effort into my harmonica playing on this record", says Diesel, "Chris pushed me to play more harp, which was difficult when I was standing next to him, y'know? But he was always encouraging so what I play on this record, I play for Chris and for Michael Gudinski too, he's the one that put Chris and I together in the first place." Diesel will perform at the Blue Mountains Theatre in Springwood on Saturday, April 23 at 8pm. See bluemountainstheatre.com.au.

Diesel goes solo on new album