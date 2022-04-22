news, local-news,

The 2022 Australian Heritage Festival is on until May 31. Coordinated annually by National Trust of Australia, the Australian Heritage Festival is the nation's largest community-driven heritage event. The theme of this year's Festival is #Curiosity. There are six events with 50 kilometres of the Mountains featuring in this year's festival. They are: Sowing Seeds by Kaleidoscope - an exhibition by a group of textile artists whose different works combine to create a display that just has to be seen. Location: Everglades House & Gardens, 37 Everglades Avel Leura. Dates: Various. Cost: $15 per adult, $10 concession, children free, family $35. Cox's Road Walk - walk down the best-preserved section of the original 1814 Cox's Road with a guide to tell stories of how William Cox with a team of convicts and some soldiers built the first road over the Blue Mountains. Location: Mount York Road, Mount Victoria. Date: May 7. Cost: Adult $50. Myths, Legends and Gods: Lindsay and his world - this exhibition features Norman Lindsay's world merged with the world of legend and mythology and his artworks and sculptures. Location: 14 Norman Lindsay Cr, Faulconbridge. Dates: Various. Cost: Adult $17, children/concession $15, family $45. Discover Mulgoa by Bus - Two Hidden Houses - walk the grounds of historic Fairlight, a substantial Victorian house and impressive barn surrounded by old fig trees, and The Cottage, home to Edward Cox before he built Fernhill, creating a landscape between The Cottage, Fernhill and St Thomas Church virtually unaltered since the 1850s. Location: Cnr of Mulgoa Rd and Littlefields Rd. Date: May 29. Cost: Adult $30, concession $20. Hobartville Estate Unlocked - a rare opportunity to visit Hobartville Estate, one of Hawkesbury's state-listed sites, seldom open to the public. Location: Richmond. Date: May 1. Cost: Adult $70, concession $65. How Curious Is That? - Facebook page guests and in-person guests at the Wollondilly Heritage Centre and Museum will see selected curious objects and encouraged to nominate the name and use of the object before it's revealed. Location: Online and Wollondilly Heritage Centre and Museum. Dates: Various. Cost: By donation.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/8bGEiHWLyUjrk3bpemiXyX/ec807595-e95d-416b-bf96-e27dc43cca7e.jpg/r0_49_959_591_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg