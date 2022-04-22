Heritage trail around the Mountains
The 2022 Australian Heritage Festival is on until May 31.
Coordinated annually by National Trust of Australia, the Australian Heritage Festival is the nation's largest community-driven heritage event. The theme of this year's Festival is #Curiosity.
There are six events with 50 kilometres of the Mountains featuring in this year's festival. They are:
Sowing Seeds by Kaleidoscope - an exhibition by a group of textile artists whose different works combine to create a display that just has to be seen. Location: Everglades House & Gardens, 37 Everglades Avel Leura. Dates: Various. Cost: $15 per adult, $10 concession, children free, family $35.
Cox's Road Walk - walk down the best-preserved section of the original 1814 Cox's Road with a guide to tell stories of how William Cox with a team of convicts and some soldiers built the first road over the Blue Mountains. Location: Mount York Road, Mount Victoria. Date: May 7. Cost: Adult $50.
Myths, Legends and Gods: Lindsay and his world - this exhibition features Norman Lindsay's world merged with the world of legend and mythology and his artworks and sculptures. Location: 14 Norman Lindsay Cr, Faulconbridge. Dates: Various. Cost: Adult $17, children/concession $15, family $45.
Discover Mulgoa by Bus - Two Hidden Houses - walk the grounds of historic Fairlight, a substantial Victorian house and impressive barn surrounded by old fig trees, and The Cottage, home to Edward Cox before he built Fernhill, creating a landscape between The Cottage, Fernhill and St Thomas Church virtually unaltered since the 1850s. Location: Cnr of Mulgoa Rd and Littlefields Rd. Date: May 29. Cost: Adult $30, concession $20.
Hobartville Estate Unlocked - a rare opportunity to visit Hobartville Estate, one of Hawkesbury's state-listed sites, seldom open to the public. Location: Richmond. Date: May 1. Cost: Adult $70, concession $65.
How Curious Is That? - Facebook page guests and in-person guests at the Wollondilly Heritage Centre and Museum will see selected curious objects and encouraged to nominate the name and use of the object before it's revealed. Location: Online and Wollondilly Heritage Centre and Museum. Dates: Various. Cost: By donation.