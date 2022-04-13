Former Blue Mountains Young Citizen of the Year confronts Prime Minister about bushfire response

news, local-news, prime minister, scott morrison, election, nepean rowing club, tiktok, blue mountains

A former Blue Mountains Young Citizen of the Year has made headlines after a confrontation with the Prime Minister Scott Morrison at a private event at Nepean Rowing Club on Tuesday night, April 12. Adisen Wright yelled that Mr Morrison that was a "disgrace" in the heated exchange which the 20-year-old later shared on TikTok. The incident started calmly when Mr Wright asked for a photograph with the Prime Minister, which he agreed to, but the tone quickly changed when Mr Morrison realised he was being filmed. Mr Wright asked if he could pose one question but the Prime Minister replied no and stated the event was a private function, before walking away. Mr Wright, referencing the government's bushfire response in the Blue Mountains, then yelled: "ScoMo, across the river here, across the Nepean River, people lost their houses and they were burned. You're a disgrace - you are a disgrace." He was then escorted from the venue. Mr Wright was questioned by Australian Federal Police outside the venue following the incident. In the TikTok video, Mr Wright tells an AFP officer he didn't know the event was private and he apologises for that. "I was already in the premises. It's a public pub," he tells the officer. Labor leader Anthony Albanese condemned the "inappropriate" action when questioned about it on Wednesday. "I have seen footage of it and I think that gentleman - I don't know who he was - his actions were entirely inappropriate," he told reporters in Melbourne. "We need to have civil discourse." When he was named Blue Mountains Young Citizen of the Year in 2019, Mr Wright used the recognition to draw attention to climate change, which he described as the "greatest human rights issue in the history of the modern world". "Our young people are the future and they have the right to fight and speak up for what is right," he said. Mr Wright describes himself online as a "political activist from Sydney for the people".

Former Blue Mountains Young Citizen of the Year confronts Prime Minister about bushfire response