news, local-news,

A pot of gold is available to community group under the $5 billion WestInvest grant program recently announced by the NSW Government. Groups have until April 21 to register their interest and then until June 27 to put in a full application. The money is being distributed in just 15 local government areas, including Blue Mountains. The community group behind the Treeline Lurline project, which aims to put power underground and plant trees along the main road leading from Katoomba town to the Three Sisters, has already registered online. The largest cost of the project is the whole-of-precinct refurbishment with new high quality paving, street furniture and state-of-the art drainage that will harvest and filter stormwater to the new trees and gardens. The Katoomba Chamber of Commerce and Community was recently successful with a grant of $4 million from the federal government for stage one of the project. It now plans to request $21.6 million from WestInvest to complete the project. Consulting arborist and chairwoman of the Treeline Lurline working group, Jessica Lawn (pictured on far left above), said: "We are very excited. WestInvest has $1.6 billion available for community infrastructure projects focused on quality green and open spaces, improved community facilities that bring people together, inclusive arts and culture, increasing the vibrancy and footfall of high streets for businesses, and public domain works that improve access to essential goods and services within walking distance. "It is as if it was written for Treeline Lurline." Ms Lawn noted that "we are in the fortunate position of having already completed the necessary business case along with scoping, concept designs, quantity surveyor estimates and staged costing for the entire project". The group urged other Mountains locals to look at the grant guidelines and see if their community projects may qualify. See https://www.nsw.gov.au/grants-and-funding/westinvest.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/8bGEiHWLyUjrk3bpemiXyX/40898339-519b-4cfd-a6a4-aaac4e1eb000.JPG/r9_207_3862_2384_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg