The long running Inspired by Art program at the Cultural Centre will be the subject of a new exhibition opening on Saturday, April 23, at the Blue Mountains City Art Gallery, running until May 22. This program, led by local artist Clare Delaney, is open to art-lovers living with disability, and other creative locals. Inspired by Art is an inclusive, accessible visual arts class that has become a community united by a love of art and expression. Inspired by the exhibitions at the gallery and their experiences of living in the Mountains, class members help each other to discover and grow their abilities. This is the groups' premiere exhibition and includes new works in variety of mediums including clay, paint and collage, as well as large scale collaborative paintings. Free talk (with gallery admission) on April 23 at 11am with Delany and the exhibiting artists about working collaboratively. Tickets at bluemountainsculturalcentre.com.au or call 4780 5410. Next term of Inspired by Art runs on Tuesdays from May 17-June 21, 10am-noon. Book on 4780 5410.

Inspired by art program on display