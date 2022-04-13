news, local-news, ultratrail, blue mountains, postponed

Organisers of Ultra-Trail Australia have today [Wednesday, April 13] confirmed the 2022 event has been postponed until October. Ultra-Trail Australia by UTMB was due to be held in the Blue Mountains from May 12-15 but due to the condition and safety of the trails in the region following recent significant rain the decision was made to postpone the event. This year's event will now take place from October 27-30, with all registered athletes to receive further details from event organisers. Geoff Meyer, Managing Director of Oceania for The Ironman Group, organisers of Ultra-Trail Australia, said the decision was a difficult one to make. "There has been significant rainfall over the past weeks and months along much of the east coast, including within the Blue Mountains National Park," said Meyer. "The condition of the trails and roads has continued to deteriorate, causing the closure of almost all trails within the National Park. "After much consultation with all stakeholders, we've come to the hard decision that, unfortunately, the event cannot safely take place from May 12-15," he said. "Thankfully, we've managed to secure a postponement date, and the Ultra-Trail Australia by UTMB® will now take place on October 27-30 2022. "This was an incredibly hard decision for our team to make, as we all wanted to be back on the trails in less than a month's time, but ultimately, the safety of our runners, support crews, the community, staff and vollies is, as always, our number one priority, and the condition of the trails at the moment are such that we cannot safely proceed with the event," said Meyer. For more on Ultra-Trail Australia by UTMB® visit https://www.ultratrailaustralia.com.au/

Ultra-Trail Australia in Blue Mountains postponed until October