Prominent Upper Mountains businessman and identity, Tom Colless, has thrown his weight behind the need for a new hospital for Katoomba. Ninety-one-year-old Mr Colless OAM was born at the Blue Mountains Anzac Memorial Hospital just a few years after it was opened and in the general ward, before the maternity wing had even been established. As a newborn he was placed in a creche in a hotel across the road from the hospital as the hospital did not have a creche for new babies. Mr Colless's association with the hospital has been lifelong - to this day he still uses the hydrotherapy pool twice a week, as a part of ongoing rehabilitation arising from double knee replacement surgery a few years ago. He believes the local community deserves a new hospital and that the time to start building one is now. "The population of the Mountains is ageing and living longer. Our hospitals' facilities are clearly inadequate and need to be expanded. "I feel very strongly that we need a new hospital." Katoomba Chamber president Mark Jarvis thanked Mr Colless for his support for the new hospital campaign. "When community leaders of the calibre and seniority of Tom Colless want to stand up publicly for a new hospital, the powers that be had better take notice. Tom is the celebrated patriarch of a prominent local family with significant standing in the mountains and beyond - his intervention is significant. "Everyone locally pushing for a new hospital thanks Tom for his support for the campaign."

Support for hospital from prominent local