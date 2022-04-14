sport, local-sport, tennis, wentworth falls, katoomba, tremble trophy, blue mountains

After heavy rain the night before, an unusually fine day greeted players as they arrived on Sunday morning, April 10 for the annual round robin competition between Wentworth Falls and Katoomba Tennis Clubs. The two clubs were vying for the Tremble Trophy, an award that honours John Tremble and his late wife Shirley who contributed so much to Blue Mountains tennis over many years. This year's competition was held at Wentworth Falls courts with 16 players from each club competing. Katoomba were the victors on the day, soundly defeating Wentworth Falls and taking the trophy for the next 12 months. A great standard of play was evident in an atmosphere of friendly competition and good cheer. Wentworth Falls players produced a delicious morning tea which added to the enjoyment of the day. Congratulations to Craig Swift and Leanne Spencer (Katoomba) who were the winning pair, Martin Lilford and Roman Balla (Katoomba) who came in second and Nicole Arendt and David Cartwright (Wentworth Falls) a close third. All players are looking forward to a social round robin in spring this year, and their next competitive Tremble Trophy event at Katoomba early in 2023.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/gDsCKgEkcTgTg7ZZhL6wDp/f429376c-9c38-4f9e-9449-92de1ff1b905.jpg/r690_887_4032_2775_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Katoomba Tennis Club wins annual Tremble Trophy