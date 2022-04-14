news, local-news,

Blue Mountains library has joined with libraries around the country in offering members new opportunities to connect with authors, other readers and a variety of fascinating guests in monthly online events. The next event will be on Wednesday, April 20 at 7pm when author Maya Linnell will be in conversation with best-selling rural fiction author Fleur McDonald, publisher Chiara Priorelli and Blue Mountains Library Community, Library & Customer Services Manager, Vicki Edmunds. During this discussion, attendees will have the opportunity to ask questions, interact with the guests and enjoy a light-hearted engaging conversation from industry leaders about books, gardening and cooking. On Tuesday, April 26, join Ben's Book Club at 7pm, when best-selling author Ben Hobson will be joined by Jane Caro, author of The Mother. Library Lovers with Maya Linnell and Ben's Book Club is brought to you by OverDrive and participating libraries through the Libby reading app. Libby is compatible on all devices with iOS 10+ and Android 5.0+. If you have a Windows computer, Mac computer, or a Chromebook, you can use Libby in your web browser at libbyapp.com. We suggest using the latest version of Chrome, Safari, Firefox or Edge.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/8bGEiHWLyUjrk3bpemiXyX/eba492b1-2203-47c4-aae7-d10411b3c7b6.PNG/r37_0_658_351_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Libby reading app offers online opportunities