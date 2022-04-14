news, local-news,

The Liberal candidate for Macquarie has been cleared by the NSW Office of Local Government over electoral declarations she made before last December's council elections. Concerns that Sarah Richards had made inaccurate declarations were raised in a NSW Budget estimates hearing in March. At issue was whether Ms Richards' partner, Matthew Bennett, was a property developer. Ms Richards was re-elected to Hawkesbury Council in December. Mr Bennett emailed the minister for local government, Wendy Tuckerman, about the matter a month ago. Today (April 14), he received a letter from the Office of Local Government signed by Ally Dench, executive director, local government, writing on the minister's behalf. She said: "I can advise that the Office of Local Government (OLG) has undertaken a review of allegations that Cr Sarah Richards breached the pecuniary interest provisions of council's code of conduct by not declaring a close association of a property developer, that being you, in her 'written return of interests' form. "The OLG, based on the available information, has determined that no further action is warranted. In making this decision the OLG has determined that you did not satisfy the definition of a 'property developer' as defined by section 53 of the Electoral Funding Act 2018." Ms Richards said: "I welcome this vindication. My focus has not strayed from the needs of my community. It has been through a lot, and I will continue to fight for its needs."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/8bGEiHWLyUjrk3bpemiXyX/fec91660-6fe7-47a5-8b0a-0dabc12e4414.jpg/r2_41_798_491_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg