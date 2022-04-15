news, local-news,

Up-and-coming Karu Distillery has continued to make waves in the world of spirits. Co-owner and head distiller, Ally Ayres, was shortlisted for the International Wine and Spirit Competition (IWSC) Emerging Talent in Spirits award last month. With applicants coming in from over 15 countries, the IWSC judges had a difficult task of narrowing it down to just five candidates, of which Ms Ayres was one. The IWSC judges were looking for talent that shone outside their business, and individuals involved within wider aspects of the trade. Founded in 2017, Karu Distillery is located in Grose Vale by Ms Ayres and her husband Nick. The distillery is a regular stallholder at Blue Mountains markets including the Blackheath and Springwood Growers Markets and Rotary Glenbrook Markets. Their range of spirits have gained the attention of experts and their impressive array of competition medals is testament to the fact. When the global pandemic hit, Ms Ayres took it upon herself to help others by donating time and safe sanitiser products to hospitality and frontline workers. She is also a representative for Australian Women in Distilling and champions diversity within the industry. Karu Distillery won the trophy for Best Contemporary Gin in the world through IWSC, becoming only the second Australians to win the award, in its 51-year history. The IWSC judges praised Ms Ayres commitment to quality and said she should be proud of what she had achieved. Ms Ayres said she was honoured to be shortlisted for the award. "Being personally recognised on an international scale was unbelievable and flattering," she said. "It's unbelievable to be able to do what you're doing, learning as you go, but also performing so well on the global stage alongside some of these really big names. "I always feel so undeserving, because I admire all of these people so much. I love their work and I see what they do and to be next to them is really nice."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/34LhtAQascFe7b8mpJkRfDb/b233366b-ecfd-487e-a0b6-f7dfa45ed4a4.jpg/r0_193_4608_2797_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg