Blue Mountains National Park re-opens locations to visitors

Popular lookouts, fire trails and some walking tracks in Blue Mountains National Park have been re-opened to visitors following significant damage from sustained wet weather. NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) is continuing to inspect and progressively re-open sites as safety and damage assessments are completed across the 247,000 hectare park, said NPWS Blue Mountains Branch Director David Crust. "The recent sustained heavy rainfall and flash flooding caused extensive damage to park roads, bridges, walking tracks and campgrounds," said Mr Crust. "We know visitors are keen to return to Blue Mountains National Park and our staff are working hard to assess roads, walking tracks, fire trails, visitor precincts and camping areas to enable this to happen. Initially we are focusing on popular picnic areas, lookouts, campsites and fire trails." A significant number of areas across the park are now open to the public in the Blackheath, Katoomba, Wentworth Falls, Lower and Mid Mountains and the Bells Line of Road area. For beautiful short walks visitors can head to Wentworth Falls where the track to the top of the waterfall has been re-opened, along with several spectacular lookouts. A selection of half day walks are also available in the Upper Mountains, including the Clifftop Track and Popes Glen in Blackheath, and the Prince Henry Clifftop walk in Katoomba. For full day walks and cycling opportunities many fire trails have been re-opened including Burramoko Fire Trail in Blackheath and Mount Banks Fire Trail off the Bells Line of Road. However Mr Crust said some tracks and sites will remain closed for a significant period of time due to extreme ground saturation, major damage and access challenges. "The safety of visitors and staff is the first priority for the NPWS," he said. "Staff will continue to monitor locations but visitors should expect re-opening of some areas may take a month or more of drying weather. "If you planning to visit the park, check the website for closures and be prepared to change your plans if weather conditions deteriorate and we receive significant rainfall." The majority of Blue Mountains National Park was closed following a tragic rockfall on 4 April 2022. Visitors should always check for safety messages and closures on the NPWS website before leaving home.

Blue Mountains National Park re-opens locations to visitors