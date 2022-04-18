whats-on,

Leura artist Anna Marshall used her lockdown to illustrate her neighbourhood. Or, more specifically, the commercial buildings of her village. The book of Marshall's paintings start at the top of the Mall with the Spires, heading down to Bakehouse on Wentworth at the bottom on the left, continuing with the Ritz and back up to the top to the erstwhile Le Gobelet. "I felt that it was an appropriate time since there was very little pedestrian or vehicle activity, which would make it easy for me to photograph the buildings. "Whilst doing the paintings I realised that this would become an important time in history due to the pandemic and the lockdown, so I also added information from the archives and items of local interest and interviewed the shopkeepers to find out how they fared during lockdown." Each painting gives a little bit of history, architectural interest and those shopkeepers' stories. Leura in Lockdown is available at the Cultural Centre, Megalong Books and Hazelbrook books, or can be ordered from the author/artist via email annamarsh@outlook.com. It costs $25.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/8bGEiHWLyUjrk3bpemiXyX/fd712955-30cd-4d28-8980-ab636ed2f624.jpg/r5_184_2221_1436_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

WHAT'S ON Lockdown inspired artist