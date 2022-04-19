No to wildlife rescue at Katoomba RSPCA

news, local-news, screen hub, the moodys, wentworth falls, blue mountains, guy edmonds

The RSPCA has abandoned a plan to set up a wildlife sanctuary beside its domestic animal shelter at Katoomba, citing rising costs and a shortage of labour because of COVID-19. The organisation announced in 2020 that it was investigating a dual purpose facility at its Mort Street shelter. A development application lodged with council last September estimated the cost at $4.5 million. But the project will now not go ahead. A spokeswoman said: "Unfortunately, COVID-19 has had significant impacts on the proposed build. Due to rapid and excessive rises in costs, supply issues and the ability to source skilled labour; RSPCA NSW has made the decision to no longer proceed with building this facility." The proposal had concerned many local RSPCA members who questioned how native animals could be held in close proximity to domestic or companion pets. Native animals have to be housed in a stress-free environment, including being shielded from the sound of barking dogs. Life member and vice-president of the Blue Mountains branch, Bob Kemnitz, called the whole project a "waste of time" which was always destined to fail. He quoted from the textbook Shelter Medicine for Veterinarians: "Wildlife must not be housed with companion animals, within their view and hearing." Mr Kemnitz said head office would have been better off spending its money on animal welfare. The plans emerged in 2020 when the RSPCA received extra post-bushfire funding. n experienced wildlife manager, Nick De Vos, was seconded from Taronga Zoo to manage the Katoomba shelter and later that year, National Parks gave the RSPCA a provisional licence to rehabilitate wildlife. Blue Mountains MP, Trish Doyle, said she was pleased the plan had been dumped. "During the last 12 months my office has spoken at length to animal welfare, rescue and rehabilitation groups, as well as individuals who have been unanimous in their confusion relating to how such a facility could possibly work. "The idea of housing native wildlife alongside companion animals is fraught so it's good to see that logic appears to have won out in the end." Ms Doyle said some of the "incredibly dedicated and expert" local network of WIRES rescuers and carers were incredibly worried about the RSPCA's plans. "Despite claims of community consultation and openness from the RSPCA regarding their plans for the shelter, we've heard many reports of the process being anything but, which is disappointing to say the least. "I trust that the powers that be at RSPCA NSW have learnt that the Blue Mountains community are passionate about the welfare of both native and companion animals and they won't settle for anything that isn't in the best interests of both." A council spokeswoman said staff had helped the RSPCA with advice about a development application for the dual-purpose facility. "RSPCA NSW has informed us they are not proceeding with the dual facility, but are still committed to the provision of animal management services to the Blue Mountains community at Mort Street." Blue Mountains mayor Mark Greenhill said "While the decision came as a surprise to me, I am assured that animal management services at Mort Street will continue. I will ask staff to brief councillors on the ramifications of this decision in the coming days and will maintain a positive working relationship with RSPCA into the future." The shelter was built by the Mountains community whose members raised funds and ran op shops to generate the money. It successfully fought off plans to close it by RSPCA head office in 2014. CEO Steve Coleman eventually reversed his decision after a public backlash.

