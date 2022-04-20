Winmalee Apiary takes top prize at Sydney Royal Easter Show

news, local-news, winmalee apiary, sydney royal easter show, honey, warwick coghlan, blue mountains

The bees from Winmalee Apiary make award-winning honey. That was the official verdict from this year's Sydney Royal Easter Show, where Winmalee Apiary was awarded first prize for medium colour honey in the small producer section. The winning honey was harvested from hives at Warrimoo in spring 2021. For apiarist Warwick Coghlan, the National Honey Show recognition extended to second places for naturally candied honey, and a complete frame of honey in comb from the hive. Honey is judged in six criteria out of 100 points at the Easter show: flavour, density and colour (25 points each), aroma and clearness (10 points each) and brightness (5 points). Mr Coghlan's first-prize honey scored 90 points. "The first three critera are very much dependent on the bees and there is nothing that we can do to adjust these characteristics," he said. "The last three can be impacted by how the honey is handled during the extraction and storage of the product." As well as Warrimoo, Winmalee Apiary also has hives at Yellow Rock and Hawkesbury Heights. They were awarded second place for Frame of Honey at last year's Royal Easter Show and their honey entry came fifth overall out of 47 entries. Mr Coghlan said this year's show-goers were generally "amazed at the display" at the National Honey Show. "I had the opportunity to chat with a few visitors and answer questions about bees and honey. The NSW Apiarists Association organises a display called Honeyland. Visitors can taste a range of different honey from all over NSW, ask questions, and buy delicious single source honey," he said. The Winmalee resident started keeping bees as a 14-year-old. "A friend of my fathers ran about 20 colonies and I just started helping him. In my early 30s life became very busy with children, extending the house and work, so I gave it away," he said. But Mr Coghlan renewed his interest in bees in 2016. "I am mostly fascinated by the way the whole colony works as a united body and just love watching and observing them coming and going. The honey is a fringe benefit. I also enjoy mentoring new beekeepers and helping people overcome their unrealistic fear of bees," he said. Although they are out of stock of the award-winning honey, people can buy plenty of other varieties from the honesty box at Winmalee Apiary at 38 Lee Road, Winmalee. "All of our customers say how tasty and delicious it is. We have a page on Facebook called Winmalee Apiary where we post information about bees and honey as well as new varieties as they become available." And for people interested in keeping bees, there are two local clubs. "Now is a good time to start learning as the best time to start with a colony is early spring. Nepean Beekeepers meet at Nepean High School in Emu Plains and Blue Mountains Beekeepers meet at Lawson. Both clubs have Facebook pages and people can contact me for further information," said Mr Coghlan.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/gDsCKgEkcTgTg7ZZhL6wDp/e2443e6c-c5e6-4d66-a949-4f826d548b3a.jpg/r0_5_1200_683_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg