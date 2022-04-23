whats-on,

Four of Australia's premier opera singers, plus one of Australia's finest accompanists, will perform the world's best loved opera arias at Lithgow's iconic 110-year-old Union Theatre on April 30 at 7.30pm . The "Opera Gala at the Union" evening will feature the gems which have captivated and enchanted audiences the world over for more than a century, drawn from opera classics such as La Bohème, La Traviata; Tosca, Carmen, Lakme and Turandot. The producer who conceived the idea of bringing a stunning evening of music to Lithgow's Union Theatre is Gaye MacFarlane, an acclaimed international musical singer who is also a Lithgow resident. She said: "A magnificent group of singers with a superb accompanist will deliver an outstanding array of operatic excellence on a rare evening of the best that opera has to offer." Lithgow City Council Mayor, Maree Statham, said: "I am really excited about this event which is bringing world class performers to Lithgow to sing in a wonderful heritage theatre. I encourage the community to come along and to experience this amazing night of music." Although the performers have individually starred at some of the world's best known opera houses, this will be the first time they have shared the same stage. Mezzo-soprano Deborah Humble was a principal artist at Opera Australia, following further study in London and Paris, became principal mezzo-soprano at the State Opera of Hamburg. Soprano Julie Lea Goodwin starred in La Boheme on Sydney Harbour, and she reopened opera at the Sydney Opera House post COVID lockdowns. Tenor Matthew Reardon is a principal artist with Opera Australia with whom he starred in the recent national tour of Carmen. Baritone Simon Lobelson has established himself as one of the most versatile baritones of his generation, performing extensively as a soloist in Australia, the Middle East, Asia, the UK and Europe. Accompanist Sharolyn Kimmorley AM, artistic manager, and artist advisor for the Dame Nellie Melba Opera Trust, is regarded as one of Australia's finest vocal coaches and accompanists. Tickets, at $50 or $35 concession, for this unique evening of song are only available from events.humanitix.com/opera-gala-at-the-union-theatre.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/8bGEiHWLyUjrk3bpemiXyX/1c8f38ba-4101-4881-a282-5dc65b08ed4f.jpeg/r10_326_4307_2754_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

Night of favourite arias at Union Theatre