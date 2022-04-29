whats-on,

One of Australia's most talented soul, jazz and blues songwriters, Daryl Aberhart, is celebrating the release of his latest album Shake These Blues Away and is featured this month at the Afternoon Delights Series on Saturday afternoon, May 7, in Katoomba. You can expect a truly dynamic afternoon, with some classic sounding swing and Latin originals in the first set, followed by some foot stomping blues in set two, peppered throughout with some choice tunes from Daryl's vocal album of guitarist John Scofield's music (The Cat Within 2007). An accomplished vocalist, keyboard player, composer and arranger, Daryl Aberhart became interested in music from an early age, studying classical piano and voice to 7th grade level. He graduated from the Sydney Conservatorium of Music in 1993 aged 18, majoring in the jazz vocal course. 1998 Wangaratta Festival of Jazz competition included him in their top 10 finalists. Vocally his influences include Carmen McCrae, Sarah Vaughan, Donald Fagan, Bill Withers, Stevie Wonder, Jeffrey Osborne, Michael Jackson and Bon Scott, with his own mellifluous style incorporating a wide variety including pop, rock, soul, cabaret and jazz. Aberhart's piano and signature powerful vocals are full to the brim with passion, and he brings with him a super stellar band. Nic Cecire performs on drums: an incredibly versatile player with a signature sizzle to his swing and a serious snap in his groove. During his illustrious career to date, Cecire has worked with a veritable who's who of Australian jazz, rock and soul, R+B artists Local Blue Mountains resident, Brett Hirst, is on bass. In terms of a stellar music pedigree, throughout his extensive career, Hirst has worked with many of the greats in both the local jazz and pop scenes, with musicians such as Mike Nock and Lior as their bassist of choice. Guitarist, composer and New Zealander Peter Koopman leads his own projects and is also a member of COAST. His latest release is No Cattle, a collaborative instrumental trio album featuring Miles Thomas and Brendan Clark. Doors open 2pm for 2.30pm start. Bookings highly recommended in this intimate venue, Downstairs at Avalon Restaurant, 18 Katoomba St. Dine & Discover vouchers accepted. Bookings: MusicHunter.com.au.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/8bGEiHWLyUjrk3bpemiXyX/6d4fd79a-6c90-41eb-ba90-deaa5e1bd416.jpeg/r10_237_4549_2801_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

WHAT'S ON Afternoon delight shaking blues away