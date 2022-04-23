Is developing resilience in the form of 'bouncing back' a desirable and attainable goal for 2022 and beyond? As part of Q Theatre's Talks & Ideas series, Bouncing Back unpacks how we might work together to face an unpredictable and uncertain future. Join comedian and writer Bec Melrose, keynote speaker Skye Tasker, and panellists Beck Dawson, Carina Fernandes and Nathan Harrison for a light-hearted and engaging discussion about resilience and bouncing back. Tasker is a PhD candidate in the Institute for Culture and Society at Western Sydney University where she researches the intersection of data, technology, and ethics in adolescent health research. She will explore how we can collectively channel hope through adversity by drawing upon the wisdom of our youth. Beck Dawson is the chief resilience officer for metropolitan Sydney. Known as "the person paid to worry for Sydney", Dawson champions urban resilience and systems thinking for cities. Nathan Harrison is a performer, writer and game-maker. He works as a solo artist and as part of collectives Applespiel and Boho Interactive, creating theatre and games about ecology, complex systems science. Carina Fernandes is a nurse, community advocate and volunteer. She has been named by the Australian College of Nursing as an Emerging Nurse Leader for 2022. Bec Melrose is an award winning writer and comedian. She exploded onto the comedy scene in 2018, delighting audiences with her razor sharp wit, concealing a socially conscious edge. Bouncing Back is on at the Joan Sutherland Performing Arts Centre on Thursday, April 28 at 6:30pm. Duration 60 minutes. Tickets are free but bookings essential. See qtheatre.com.au.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/8bGEiHWLyUjrk3bpemiXyX/a8a5ee7c-bdda-4b20-8bb7-3c7c0b4e1e40.jpg/r0_935_2000_2065_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg

WHAT'S ON How to face an uncertain future